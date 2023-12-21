BNB Chain Launches Content Campaign, Offering $10K in Rewards For Creative Technical opBNB Content

DUBAI, UAE, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BNB Chain, the community-driven blockchain ecosystem that includes the world’s largest smart contract blockchain, today announced the launch of the ‘opBNB Technical Content Creation Campaign.’

Open to both experienced and junior Web3 developers, Web2 developers, tech enthusiast content creators and key opinion leaders (KOLs), the campaign is designed to encourage the community to showcase their flair for engaging content while learning about opBNB through opBNB’s dedicated technical resources. Participants can read the content campaign guidance and submit their entries here: https://www.bnbchain.org/en/blog/opbnb-technical-content-creation-campaign

Not only will the campaign provide a platform for developers to showcase their creativity, it also offers rewards to further foster their growth and knowledge-sharing within the opBNB community. A prize pool of $10,000 USD will be awarded to up to ten winners with the most creative content. Submissions can include:

- opBNB smart contract development tutorials

- In-depth analysis of opBNB features

- Creative opBNB educational material such as blogs and videos

- Technical whitepapers

- Thought-provoking opBNB theses

A full list of content topic submission guidelines can be found here: https://www.bnbchain.org/en/blog/opbnb-technical-content-creation-campaign

Everyone with a passion for content creation is eligible to participate and prizes will be allocated as follows:

- First prize: Receives $3,000 of the total prize pool

- Second prize: Receives $2,000 of the total prize pool

- Third prize: Receives $1,000 of the total prize pool

- Up to tenth prize: An equal share of the remaining $4,000, up to $750

Winners will be selected based on multiple factors including comprehensiveness, uniqueness, accessibility and quality. More details on participation terms and reward allocation can be found here: https://www.bnbchain.org/en/blog/opbnb-technical-content-creation-campaign

This campaign comes after multiple new builder support initiatives were launched by BNB Chain such as the addition of a Founder Track to its Most Valuable Builder (MVB) accelerator program, and the establishment of the TVL Incentive Program and the DAU Incentive Program. More information on BNB Chain’s Web3 Builder Support program, which offers support at all stages of development, can be found here: https://www.bnbchain.org/en/developers/developer-programs

The submission period for the first phase of the program will run from December 21, 2023, to January 21, 2024, with the assessment taking place from January 22 to February 5. Winners will be revealed on February 6. Developers should send their submissions and BEP-20 wallet address here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdO3WISL0_LUVguqDZ_WZyUo7HaDrEMS-pJyxTvr5w4vWX7Mw/viewform

More details of the campaign will be released on the official BNB channels.

More information on BNB Chain’s Web3 Builder Support suite of offerings can be found here: https://www.bnbchain.org/en/developers/developer-programs

About BNB Chain

BNB Chain is a community-driven blockchain ecosystem that seeks to remove barriers to Web3 adoption. Powered by BNB, it includes the world’s largest L1 blockchain, the EVM-compatible BNB Smart Chain, and fosters a multi-chain ecosystem with BNB Greenfield and opBNB. Offering ultra-low gas fees and superior TPS, the BNB Chain ecosystem hosts thousands of dApps across DeFi, metaverse, gaming, SocialFi, NFTs and infrastructure, each of which add value to its ecosystem.

BNB Chain fosters impactful Web3 innovation with its BNB Chain Builder Support Program. This includes the Most Valuable Builder (MVB) accelerator program, run in partnership with Binance Labs and CMC Labs.

For more, follow BNB Chain on Twitter.