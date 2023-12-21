Powerball Jackpot Jumps to Estimated $620 Million

Two big winners from Wednesday drawing

JACKSON, MISS. – After 30 drawings with no jackpot winner, the jackpot for the Saturday, Dec. 23, Powerball® drawing has increased to an estimated $620 million, making it the fourth Powerball jackpot to climb above half a billion dollars in 2023.

The jackpot was last hit in the Oct. 11 drawing, where one player won $1.76 billion in California.

The winning numbers from the Wednesday, Dec. 20, drawing were 27-35-41-56-60 with a Powerball of 16 and the Power Play multiplier of 2.

Despite no jackpot winner from the drawing, two Mississippi Lottery players came away as big winners. One player matched four out of five white balls plus the Powerball to win $100,00. The winning ticket was purchased from Clark’s in Laurel. Because they spent an additional $1 on the Power Play option, they doubled their initial win of $50,000.

Another player paid the extra $1 for the Double Play option and matched four out of five white balls plus the Powerball to win $50,000. That winning ticket was purchased from Jr. Food Mart in Petal. Remember, the Power Play option only affects the numbers drawn from the main Powerball drawing, not the Double Play option.

Jackpot Update

The jackpot for Friday’s Mega Millions® drawing is up to an estimated $57 million, with an estimated cash value of $28.4 million. The jackpot for tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing is up to an estimated $221,000.

Holiday Closure

The Mississippi Lottery office in Flowood will be closed Monday, Dec. 25, and Tuesday, Dec. 26, in observance of the holiday. Offices will reopen on Wednesday, Dec. 27. Additionally, the office will be closed Monday, Jan. 1, in observance of the holiday, reopening Tuesday, Jan. 2.

###