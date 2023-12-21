European Union supports medical equipment delivery to Moldova

On 20 December, the European Union, together with other partners, handed over to the Republic of Moldova a batch of medical equipment needed by doctors in their daily work.

The country’s medical institutions will receive 50 electric operating tables, 35 operating lights, 50 emergency trolleys and 150 stretchers. The equipment will be distributed to 53 hospitals across Moldova.

The material was purchased with the support of the EU, the USA, Switzerland and the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The total value of the donated equipment is US$ 437,321.

