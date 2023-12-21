Multi-agency Donor Coordination Platform for Ukraine discusses Ukraine’s budget needs for 2024 and progress on reforms

On 19 December, the Steering Committee of the Multi-agency Donor Coordination Platform for Ukraine met for the seventh time to discuss Ukraine’s budget needs for 2024, the extension of the Membership of the Platform and Ukraine’s progress on reforms, including within the Ukraine Plan.

Ukraine’s Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko presented Ukraine’s 2024 budget needs, in particular in the first quarter of 2024, and national measures already taken to address the situation. The International Monetary Fund updated the Platform Members on its programme, and Japan informed them about the latest discussions in the G7 finance track. Steering Committee members acknowledged the urgency, reiterated their commitment to supporting Ukraine, and discussed ways to help address Ukraine’s budgetary needs in early 2024, including by redeploying existing support, where possible.

The Steering Committee made significant progress on criteria for a possible expansion of the platform’s membership, which it expects to finalise shortly.

The Ukrainian government also presented the latest developments in the preparation of Plan Ukraine, a medium-term growth strategy for the country. Its main objectives are to provide a coherent roadmap for reform and investment in Ukraine, increase growth potential, assist in recovery and modernisation, facilitate EU accession and strengthen macro-financial stability.

The Steering Committee will continue to meet regularly, with the next meeting foreseen in February.

