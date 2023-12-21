European Union Delegation to Ukraine looking for secretary in the Political Section

The Delegation of the European Union to Ukraine is seeking a candidate for the position of Secretary (Local Agent Team III) in the Political Department.

The recruited person will coordinate VIP visits, provide logistic assistance for major events organised by the Delegation, negotiate with hotels for corporate rates and long stay packages, support customs clearance of personal effects of EU staff, and fulfil other general secretarial tasks.

The team consists of nine persons. The place of work is Kyiv, and working hours are atypical.

The candidate should have completed secondary education, at least two years of professional experience in a related field, C2 level Ukrainian (spoken and written), B2 level of English: (spoken and written), and right to residence and work in Ukraine.

The deadline for applications is 19 January, 2024.

The expected start date is 1 March 2024.

