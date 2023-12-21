- Docket Number:
- FDA-2021-D-0548
- Issued by:
-
Guidance Issuing Office
Center for Drug Evaluation and Research
Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research
The 21st Century Cures Act, signed into law on December 13, 2016, is intended to accelerate medical product development and bring innovations faster and more efficiently to the patients who need them. Among other provisions, the 21st Century Cures Act added section 505F to the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FD&C Act) (21 U.S.C. 355g). Pursuant to this action, calling for FDA to issue guidance on the use of real-world evidence (RWE) in regulatory decision-making, FDA has created a framework for a program to evaluate the potential use of real-world data (RWD) to generate RWE to help support the approval of new indication(s) for drugs already approved under section 505(c) of the FD&C Act (21 U.S.C. 355(c)) or to help support or satisfy post-approval study requirements (RWE Program).
