Winni's Latest Addition to Its Cake Collection Creates a Huge Spurt in its Sales

BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Winni, the leading gifting company in India, has seen a significant increase in sales after launching its latest Christmas cake collection. To get everyone in the holiday spirit and into the festive mood, we've presented the Christmas Collection, which has an extensive selection of mouth-watering cake flavours.

In an effort to attract budget-conscious customers, Winni has introduced a Flavorful Plum Cake with prices beginning at just 399 rupees. As an extra special touch, the Star Shaped Christmas Brownies are available to make this holiday season extra special.

Exciting new options for chocolate lovers include a Black Magic Walnut Stir Dry Cake starting at just 499 rupees and a Chocolate Walnuts Dry Cake priced at just 649 rupees, further broadening the selection.

The CEO and co-founder of Winni, Sujeet Kumar Mishra, was very enthusiastic about the holiday season and said it was Winni's hallmark moment. He emphasized the brand's dedication to satisfying customers' changing demands by customizing the collection to provide applicable and tailored solutions, guaranteeing a pleasant and stress-free shopping experience.

According to Mishra, Winni will become the top destination for customers looking for the best, meaningful, and delicious cakes for their loved ones by Holiday 2024, with 20-25% growth across several categories.

Moreover, gift shopping for Christmas and New Year's may be challenging due to the abundance of options. Take the stress out of finding mouthwatering Christmas cakes for your loved ones with Winni's wide selection at affordable prices.

