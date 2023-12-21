Corn And Corn Starch Derivatives Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Corn And Corn Starch Derivatives Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $96.53 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%

The corn and corn starch derivatives market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $74.11 billion in 2023 to $78.5 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to demand for food and beverage industry, rising demand for pharmaceutical industry, increasing industrial applications, increasing textile industry. The corn and corn starch derivatives market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $96.53 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%.

The growth in the corn and corn starch derivatives market is due to increasing demand for sustainable packaging. North America region is expected to hold the largest corn and corn starch derivatives market share. Major players in the corn and corn starch derivatives market include Cargill Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Associated British Foods Plc., Corn Products International Inc., Ingredion Incorporated, Avebe U.A., Tereos S.A., Green Plains Inc., Sudzucker AG, Ashland Inc., Agrana Beteiligungs AG.

Corn And Corn Starch Derivatives Market Segments

1. By Product Type: Corn Starch Derivatives, Corn Oil, Corn Starch, Corn Meal Or Flakes Or Grits, Corn Flour, Other Product Types

2. By Function: Thickening Agents, Stabilizers, Sweeteners, Other Functions

3. By Application: Food And Beverage, Animal feed, Paper And Board, Pharmaceutical, Biodiesel, Textiles, Other Applications

4. By Geography: The global corn and corn starch derivatives market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Corn and corn starch derivatives refer to ingredients made from corn starch. It is a white, odorless and tasteless powder made from the endosperm of corn kernels. It is a versatile ingredient that can be used in a variety of food products, including sauces, gravies and baked goods.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Corn And Corn Starch Derivatives Market Characteristics

3. Corn And Corn Starch Derivatives Market Trends And Strategies

4. Corn And Corn Starch Derivatives Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Corn And Corn Starch Derivatives Market Size And Growth

27. Corn And Corn Starch Derivatives Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Corn And Corn Starch Derivatives Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

