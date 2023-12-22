Submit Release
Introducing Calibay Craftz; Creating Memories One Creation at a Time

Introducing a world of personalized crafts-where ordinary items transform into extraordinary expressions of style and individuality.

Crafting Memories One Creation at Time”
— Toni Burton
ANTIOCH, CA, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Calibay Craftz is excited to announce its launch as a unique craft experience that will fill hearts with creative energy and joy. At Calibay Craftz, it is believed that crafting is not only an art but a form of magic. With a wide range of crafting products and a welcoming atmosphere, Calibay Craftz is the perfect place for individuals to be in touch with their creativity and make memories that will last a lifetime.

Founded by local artist and entrepreneur, Toni Burton. Burton, who has been dabbling with crafts since she was a child, understands the therapeutic and joyful benefits of creating something with your own hands. She hopes to share this passion with the community and inspire others to embrace their creativity.

Calibay Craftz offers a variety of crafting options, from etched drinkware and resin projects to hoodies and t-shirts. In addition, Calibay Craftz also looks forward to hosting workshops and classes for those looking to learn new techniques or refine their skills. 

Join Calibay Craftz in crafting memories one creation at a time. Whether you are looking for resin projects or blingy drinkware, Calibay Craftz has something for everyone. Visit their website to book your crafting experience today. Let Calibay Craftz be your go-to destination for all things crafty and start making memories that will last a lifetime.

Toni Burton
CaliBay Craftz
+1 925-727-3359
toniburton@calibaycraftz.com
