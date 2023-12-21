2023 DATAVERSITY Top 20

As the year draws to a close, we here at DATAVERSITY have an annual tradition of digging deep into our data and reflecting on the hits and misses. What was the most popular Data Management content on dataversity.net and our training center over the past 12 months? Which core topics did you – our data community – seek out again and again, and which industry pros helped you build your skills and advance your career?

This year, we continued to add more in-person conferences back into the post-pandemic mix (culminating with the return of Enterprise Data World in Anaheim) and hosted more Demo Days, our version of a virtual exhibit hall. We also expanded our online educational content dramatically, offering several new subscription options for our live online master classes and on-demand learning plans.

Read on for our top 20 articles and blog posts published in 2023, plus a few other fun lists highlighting the year’s most-attended webinars, courses, and podcast episodes with data people. (We were excited to see you all enjoyed the special double interview with father-daughter duo Gregory and Monica Daggett as much as we did!)

There’s a wide variety of content to scroll through here – from the impact of low-quality data to data mesh principles to measuring data literacy. As usual, the topics of Data Governance, Data Strategy, and Data Architecture principles and best practices ranked high, as more and more organizations attempt to balance data democratization with data privacy, security, and ethics.

What do you think? Did your favorite topics make the lists? What would you like us to cover more of (or less of) in 2024? Please share with us!

Note: While the live online trainings listed below all happened in 2023, we included links to courses that will be back by popular demand in 2024.

Top 20 New Articles and Blog Posts:

Top New Webinars:

Top On-Demand Learning Plans:

Top Live Online Courses:

Top New Podcast Episodes:

Previous Top 20 Lists:

Image used under license from Shutterstock