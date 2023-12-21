Secretary Blinken’s Call with Jordanian Foreign Minister Safadi

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke yesterday with Jordan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi. The Secretary underscored the U.S. commitment to providing and facilitating increased and sustained humanitarian assistance into Gaza and expressed appreciation for Jordan’s leadership in providing aid. The Secretary and the Foreign Minister also discussed efforts to prevent the conflict from spreading and the need to do everything possible to protect civilians in Gaza and stop extremist settler violence in the West Bank. Secretary Blinken reiterated the U.S. commitment to achieving sustained peace through the establishment of a Palestinian state as part of a two-state solution.