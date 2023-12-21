Submit Release
The Time Has Come to Recognize the Right to Repair

This article, authored by CDT’s George Slover, first appeared in Competition Policy International’s Antitrust Chronicle on December 11, 2023.

A recent feature article in the December edition of Competition Policy International’s Antitrust Chronicle affirms the importance of ensuring that consumers have a right to choose where to get their digital electronic equipment repaired.

The right to repair products you own has been an inherent incident of ownership for many centuries, and manufacturers should not be permitted to exploit new technological advances to deny it, or to deny the right of independent repair shops to compete to offer repair services.

Efforts are underway to secure these rights, in Congress, in federal agencies, and in state legislatures across the country.

Read a PDF of the full article.

