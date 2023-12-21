Elevating Visibility: Navigating the Global Billboard and Outdoor Advertising Market

The Business Research Company's Specialized Billboard and Outdoor Advertising Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The market size of the global billboard and outdoor advertising is expected to grow to $76.03 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 2.9%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global billboard and outdoor advertising market is poised for expansion, projected to surge from $65.45 billion in 2022 to $67.8 billion in 2023, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6%. This growth trajectory is expected to persist, with the market size forecasted to reach $76.03 billion by 2027, maintaining a steady CAGR of 2.9%.

Key Catalyst: Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) Advertising

The surge in digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising stands as a pivotal driver propelling the growth of the billboard and outdoor advertising markets. Contrary to traditional static billboards, digital boards offer dynamic displays with live images and the ability to showcase multiple advertisements, attracting a broader audience. According to the Indian Institute of Digital Education, the global internet/digital advertising market, valued at $319 billion in 2019, is anticipated to reach $1,089 billion by 2027, boasting a robust CAGR of 17.2% from 2020 to 2027. The engaging and interactive nature of DOOH has contributed to its lucrative growth, expected to continue flourishing in the forecast period.

Explore the Global Billboard And Outdoor Advertising Market with a Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3498&type=smp

Major Market Players:

Influential entities shaping the landscape of the billboard and outdoor advertising market include JCDecaux, Capitol Outdoor LLC., Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc., Lamar Advertising Co., OUTFRONT Media Inc., and Focus Media. These players play a crucial role in steering the market dynamics, contributing to its growth and innovation.

Emerging Trend: Expansion of Programmatic Media Buying

An emerging trend in the realm of digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising is the expansion of programmatic media buying. This method leverages automated technology for the purchase of advertising space, utilizing data insights and algorithms to strategically display advertisements. Notably, 82% of viewers were able to recall a DOOH advertisement seen over a month ago. Brands are increasingly enhancing their in-house programmatic media buying capabilities for improved control and transparency. In a notable example, PubMatic, Inc. collaborated with BT and Essence, providing buyer-controlled fee structures to gain visibility into total media spend and address the 'unknown delta' in programmatic auctions.

Regional Dynamics:

In 2022, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region in the billboard and outdoor advertising market, underscoring the region's emphasis on dynamic advertising solutions. North America secured the position of the second-largest region in the global billboard and outdoor advertising market analysis. The comprehensive market report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Market Segmentation:

The global billboard and outdoor advertising market exhibits diverse types catering to various applications and end-users. The segmentation includes:

• Type: Painted Billboards, Digital Billboards, Multi-purpose Billboards, Mobile Billboards, Other Types

• Application: Highways, Railway Stations, Buildings, Automobiles, Other Applications

• End-User: Retail, Banks & Financial Institutions, Commercial Buildings, Media & Entertainment, Government, Transportation

Access the Complete Report for In-Depth Analysis:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/billboard-and-outdoor-advertising-global-market-report

Billboard And Outdoor Advertising Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Billboard And Outdoor Advertising Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on billboard and outdoor advertising market size, billboard and outdoor advertising market drivers and trends, billboard and outdoor advertising market major players, competitors' revenues, billboard and outdoor advertising market positioning, and billboard and outdoor advertising market growth across geographies. The billboard and outdoor advertising market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 3000+ detailed industry reports, spanning over 6500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

