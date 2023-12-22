EON Electronics Unveils a Portable MagSafe SSD, Revolutionary for Mobile Filmmaking

MagDisk - 4TB MagSafe SSD

EON Electronics announces the launch of two groundbreaking products: MagDisk, a portable SSD and power bank, and MagHub, the first USB-C HUB for iPhone.

PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, EON Electronics, an innovator in cutting-edge mobile accessories, announces the launch of two groundbreaking products: MagDisk, a versatile portable SSD and power bank, and MagHub, the first 5-in-1 USB-C HUB for both Mac and iPhone.

MagDisk: The Ultimate Portable SSD and Power Bank

Meet MagDisk, an all-in-one companion in portable storage. MagDisk is not just a portable SSD; it's a MagSafe and Qi2 compatible device, providing up to four terabytes of storage. It unlocks the full potential of the iPhone 15 Pro's camera, enabling stunning Pro Res 4K video recording at 60 frames per second in Apple Log encoding.

MagDisk doesn't stop there. Boasting lightning-fast read and write speeds exceeding 2,000 mbps, MagDisk ensures your data is transferred at an impressive 20 gbps. Its wireless power bank functionality, equipped with a robust 2400 mAh battery (only 512GB model, 1250 mAh for 1TB model) allows devices to charge with MagSafe or Qi2 while shooting a movie simultaneously.

With Apple Find My integration, MagDisk offers peace of mind. Receive left-behind notifications, locate MagDisk through the Find My app, or simply ask Siri for assistance.

Encased in a shock-resistant aluminum alloy design, MagDisk withstands drops up to 9 feet. Its industry-leading Dynamic Thermal Guard monitors and maintains optimal operating temperatures, ensuring minimal performance drops.

An external SSD is required in order to record 4K60 FPS footage on the iPhone 15 Pro.

MagHub: Elevating Media Production for iPhone 15 Pro and Mac

MagHub is the first 5-in-1 USB-C HUB designed to enhance media production on your iPhone 15 Pro and Mac. With SD, Micro-SD, USB-A, USB-C, and an Optical Audio port, MagHub seamlessly integrates into any production setup. Effortlessly rotate it between iPhone and Mac, eliminating the need for extra adapters and cables.

Compact enough to fit in the palm of the hand, MagHub completes your production arsenal, making it a must-have for content creators on the go.

MagHub Features:

Versatile Connectivity: MagHub offers a range of connectivity options, including SD and Micro-SD card slots, USB-A, USB-C, and an Optical Audio port, providing a comprehensive solution for your media production needs.

Seamless Switching: Effortlessly switch MagHub between iPhone 15 Pro and Mac, streamlining your workflow without the hassle of additional adapters or cables.

Compact and Portable: Designed to be small enough to fit in the palm of your hand, MagHub ensures that you have a powerful connectivity hub wherever your creative endeavors take you.

Availability

MagDisk and MagHub are available for pre-order on Kickstarter and officially launched on December 12, 2023. Don't miss the chance to be one of the first to experience the future of portable storage and media production.

