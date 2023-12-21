Pali Highway town-bound to remain closed to assess landslide past 2nd tunnel

Main, News Posted on Dec 20, 2023 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) alerts highway users that the town-bound lanes of Pali Highway (Route 61) will remain closed as crews remove debris and assess the hillside and trees at the location of the landslide Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 20, 2023.

The closure of the town-bound lanes and diversion of traffic to Kamehameha Highway at Castle Junction could potentially continue through the weekend. HDOT will update on the status of the closure after assessment of the hillside is completed and staff is confident the water infiltration behind the hillside is addressed.

Highway users are encouraged to use Likelike Highway or the H-3 Freeway to travel between the windward side and Honolulu until further notice.

Photos of the landslide follow:

https://hidot.hawaii.gov/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/IKNG8589.jpg

https://hidot.hawaii.gov/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/IMG_0552.jpg

https://hidot.hawaii.gov/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/JAZA3350.jpg

https://hidot.hawaii.gov/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/SUIA2025.jpg

https://hidot.hawaii.gov/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/XDPW0754.jpg

https://hidot.hawaii.gov/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/HGEP2531.jpg

