Bestselling Author Donates 100 Books to Houston's Dress for Success to Boost Career Confidence this Holiday Season

Author Ijeoma Nwaogu

I'm honored to collaborate with Dress for Success Houston and contribute to their impactful work in empowering women” — Ijeoma Nwaogu

HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the spirit of giving this holiday season, empowerment author Ijeoma Nwaogu has partnered with Dress for Success Houston, donating 100 copies of her latest book, “Overcoming Imposter Anxiety: Move Beyond Fear of Failure and Self-Doubt to Embrace Your Worthy, Capable Self." This heartfelt gesture aims to empower women in their professional pursuits by providing mind-shift insights and strategies to surmount imposter anxiety and cultivate unwavering confidence.

Dress for Success-Houston, a local nonprofit dedicated to supporting women in their journey toward economic independence, has been an instrumental force in uplifting the careers of countless individuals. Nwaogu's contribution aligns seamlessly with the organization's mission, offering practical guidance to navigate career transitions and unlock one's true potential.

"I'm honored to collaborate with Dress for Success Houston and contribute to their impactful work in empowering women," says Nwaogu. "This donation is more than just books; it's a commitment to fostering self-assurance and resilience in the pursuit of fulfilling careers."

This generous donation arrives at a crucial time, during the holiday season, embodying the spirit of compassion and inspiration.

Ijeoma C. Nwaogu, Ph.D. ACC, is a well-regarded speaker, coach, and author of Overcoming Imposter Anxiety: Move Beyond Fear of Failure and Self-Doubt to Embrace Your Worthy, Capable Self. She is also the Owner of EVERLEAD, LLC, a leadership consulting enterprise. With over 16 years of experience in higher education, Nwaogu has made significant contributions as an educator and administrator.

For more information about Ijeoma Nwaogu, visit ijeomanwaogu.com

For inquiries or interview requests, please contact: admin@everlead.info