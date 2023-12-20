Manchin Statement On Failure To Pass National Security Supplemental Before Holidays

December 20, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, released the following statement on the failure of the U.S. Senate to pass a national security supplemental funding package to secure the Southern Border as well as support Ukraine and Israel.

“We are facing a turning point in history—a sold-out Southern Border that is facing an unprecedented number of migrants flowing through every day and two of our most important allies are fighting for their lives to protect their democracies—and yet, the Senate has decided to pack up and head home. The decision to leave Washington with our work unfinished is an unacceptable disservice to the constituents we are elected to serve. The reality is that we need major, structural reforms to dramatically limit the number of illegal crossings at our Southern Border and regain operational control—we can only achieve such reforms with a collective promise to value country over party. This failure is also a disgrace to the tens of thousands of Ukrainians who have given their lives to protect their homeland and those who are still fighting against Putin. America is the superpower of the world because we support those who fight for democracy, we do not abandon our allies. Let me be perfectly clear—we should not be abandoning our responsibilities in favor of a holiday vacation. The American people deserve better.

“However, I am encouraged by the bipartisan negotiations this week, which now include the White House. I am optimistic that my colleagues on both sides of the aisle can come together and commit to passing commonsense legislation that secures our Southern Border in the new year. I remain absolutely resolute in delivering on our national security responsibilities both to our homeland and our allies.”