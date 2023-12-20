Governor Healey Nominates Jennifer Currie for Juvenile Court  

Boston — Governor Maura T. Healey today nominated Jennifer Currie for Massachusetts Juvenile Court. Her nomination will now be considered by the Governor’s Council for confirmation.

“I’m excited to nominate Attorney Currie to our Juvenile Court,” said Governor Healey. “She is deeply committed to her work and has significant experience supporting both children, families and attorneys involved with the Juvenile Court and the Department of Children and Families in Worcester County, which will serve her well in this new position on the Juvenile Court. We look forward to hearing from the Governor’s Council as they consider these nominations.”

“Throughout her career, Attorney Currie has proven herself to be a compassionate attorney who understands the ins and outs of the Juvenile Court and how to best support all parties involved,” said Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll. “We are proud to nominate her and grateful for the work of the Governor’s Council as they review her candidacy.”

Jennifer Currie currently represents clients in criminal, care and protection, and personal injury matters in Juvenile, District and Superior Court at Ricciardi & Ricciardi, located in Worcester, Massachusetts, where she has worked since 2007. She has dedicated much of her practice to representing indigent children of Worcester County. Her work has included representing parties in Department of Children and Families Fair Hearings and investigations. Additionally, she has worked with the Committee for Public Counsel Services since 2008, including serving as the Worcester Juvenile Court Supervising Attorney for the past four years. Her work has been focused on representing children and parents in Juvenile Court proceedings. She volunteers each year with the Fill the Treehouse event to support children and families battling childhood cancers, has served as the Community Service Chair of the Harvard Family Association Board and has volunteered with the Town of Harvard’s Athletic programs. Attorney Currie has a B.A. from Providence College and a J.D. from Suffolk University School of Law, and she lives in Harvard, Massachusetts with her husband and two children.

The mission of the Juvenile Court is to protect children from abuse and neglect, to promote opportunities for children to reside in safe, stable, permanent family environments, to strengthen families, to rehabilitate juveniles, and to protect the public from delinquent and criminal behavior. The Juvenile Court Department has jurisdiction over civil and criminal matters including delinquencies, youthful offender cases, care and protection matters and children requiring assistance cases. It has 42 judges, including the Chief Justice, sitting in over 40 courthouses.

Governor Healey previously nominated Audrey Murillo and Fabiola White to the Juvenile Court.

