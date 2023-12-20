Newnan Law Firm, J. Ryan Brown Law, LLC, included in the University of Georgia Bulldog 100

Ryan Brown, Firm Founder

ATHENS, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- J. Ryan Brown Law, LLC based in Newnan, GA, has been named to the University of Georgia Alumni Association’s 2024 Bulldog 100, a list of the 100 fastest-growing businesses owned or led by UGA graduates. This year, businesses are headquartered in a total of seven states, with 89 of the businesses located in the state of Georgia. In total, 139 alumni representing over a dozen industries, including health care, financial services, agriculture and real estate are being recognized as a part of this year’s list.

J. Ryan Brown Law, LLC provides criminal defense services, distinguishing itself through the qualities of integrity, empathy, and an unwavering commitment to client support. With a boutique approach focusing exclusively on criminal and criminal-related cases, the firm stands as a beacon of legal expertise and dedication. This recognition reflects the firm's outstanding growth and impact in the legal landscape, solidifying its reputation as a trusted ally for those navigating challenging legal situations.

Each year, Bulldog 100 applicants are measured by their business’ compounded annual growth rate during three years. The Atlanta office of Warren Averett CPAs and Advisors, a Bulldog 100 partner since the program began in 2009, verified the information submitted by each company.

“We are proud to recognize our incredible alumni who are leaders and innovators in their industries,” said Lee Zell, president of the UGA Alumni Association. “These individuals embody the best of what UGA stands for and represent the value of a degree from our university. We’re excited to celebrate them and the work they are doing to build better communities.”

The university will host the annual Bulldog 100 Celebration on Feb. 9, 2024, to celebrate these alumni business leaders and count down the ranked list to ultimately reveal the No. 1 fastest-growing business. To view the alphabetical list of businesses and to learn more about the Bulldog 100, see alumni.uga.edu/b100.

###

About J. Ryan Brown Law, LLC:

Our Newnan criminal defense lawyers represent clients accused of all types of crimes in the state of Georgia, including but not limited to: sex crimes, drug crimes, violent crimes, theft crimes, cybercrime, fraud crimes, and gang charges. We are ready to listen, learn, look you in the eye, and begin representation. Whether it's DUI, assault, or more severe allegations, we bring expertise to every case, prioritizing your future with unwavering support.

About the UGA Alumni Association:

The UGA Alumni Association supports the academic excellence, best interests, and traditions of Georgia’s flagship university by inspiring engagement through relevant programming, enhanced connections, and effective communications. For more information, visit alumni.uga.edu.