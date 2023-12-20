Richmond Hospital redevelopment reaches milestone

CANADA, December 20 - Aman Singh, MLA, Richmond-Queensborough –

“The opening of the updated cancer care clinic in the Milan Ilich Pavilion at Richmond Hospital is a significant step to ensuring better access to cancer care for people in Richmond and Queensborough. The new transformative approach to cancer care will help people along the way in their cancer journey.”

Henry Yao, MLA, Richmond South Centre –

“As a cancer survivor, I know patients and families in Richmond will directly benefit from the opening of the updated cancer clinic, additional examination rooms and care bays at Richmond Hospital. These groundbreaking investments and people-focused health-care services strengthen cancer care, and bring peace of mind to patients who need it the most, and their loved ones.”

Kelly Greene, MLA, Richmond-Steveston –

“Today, we’re another step closer to making sure the people of Richmond can access high-quality acute care, including cancer care, in their own community. As Richmond’s population continues to grow and age, so does demand for health-care services. Our government is taking action to meet increasing demand by supporting the transformational redevelopment of Richmond Hospital.”

Jo-Ann Tait, vice-president, Richmond community, Vancouver Coastal Health –

“We’re pleased to open the new cancer-care clinic and continue with the next phase of the redevelopment at Richmond Hospital. This new clinic will transform the future of cancer care in the community and help Vancouver Coastal Health deliver the highest quality care possible for patients during their treatment journey. The successful transition to the new space is a testament to the commitment and hard work by our incredibly talented staff and physicians.”

Dr. Kim Nguyen Chi, executive vice-president and chief medical officer, Provincial Health Services Authority –

“We know how important it is to our patients and their loved ones to have access to medical oncology treatments and followup care close to home. As part of B.C.’s Community Oncology Network, Richmond Hospital’s expanded cancer-care clinic will better serve this growing city and complement the care we provide through our BC Cancer centres and community sites throughout the province.”

Natalie Meixner, president and CEO, Richmond Hospital Foundation –

“We are grateful that the new Cancer Care Clinic is now open for people in Richmond. We eagerly anticipate the construction of the Yurkovich Family Pavilion and are excited to joyfully celebrate this progress alongside our donors and the community. This will mark the beginning of a new era for Richmond health care.”