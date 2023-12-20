Province invites proposals for new 264th Street Interchange

CANADA, December 20 - Three shortlisted teams have been invited by the Province to participate in a request for proposals to design and build a new 264th Street Interchange, a key component of improvements to Highway 1 between 264th Street and Mt. Lehman Road.

“The new 264th Street Interchange is essential for more efficient goods movement in our economy, given the Trans-Canada Highway’s importance to the provincial and national supply chain,” said Rob Fleming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “These improvements are also critically important to create capacity for rapid public-transit service throughout the Fraser Valley region.”

The teams invited to submit proposals to enter into a design-build agreement with the Province are, in alphabetical order:

Aecon-Norland General Partnership: A general partnership between Aecon Constructors, a division of Aecon Construction Group Inc. and Norland Projects Limited;

KEA Fraser Valley Connectors: A joint venture between Kiewit Infrastructure BC ULC and Emil Anderson Construction (EAC) Inc.; and

Metro Vancouver (Infrastructure) Partnership: A joint venture between Jacob Bros. Construction Inc., BD Hall Constructors Corp., and EBC Inc.

Following an evaluation of submissions, the Province will choose the project's design-build team. Construction will begin in late 2024.

The 264th Street Interchange area is highly travelled during morning and afternoon hours, including a high volume of commercial vehicles heading to and from the border crossing. Along with allowing more efficient goods movement, the new interchange will include improvements for active transportation, truck parking and public transit.

“We are making the infrastructure improvements necessary to support future growth in the Fraser Valley,” said Dan Coulter, Minister of State for Infrastructure and Transit. “Advance work is already underway on Highway 1 east of 264th Street, which will support an upgraded 264th Street Interchange and highway widening as work progresses.”

The 264th Street Interchange and associated highway widening is one of the three major construction contracts that make up Phase 3A of the Province’s Fraser Valley Highway 1 Corridor Improvement Program, a multi-phase program to improve goods movement and travel along Highway 1 in the Fraser Valley through the Sumas Prairie to Chilliwack.

The other two contracts will be upgrades to the Mt. Lehman Interchange and 3.7 kilometres of highway widening, and replacement of the Bradner Road overpass with 3.9 kilometres of highway widening. These contracts will go to tender in spring 2024 ahead of the construction season. Completion of Phase 3A is expected in 2029.

The widening of Highway 1 between 264th Street and Mt. Lehman Road has an approved budget of $2.3 billion.

Learn More:

More information on the Fraser Valley Highway 1 Corridor Improvement Program is available at: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/transportation-projects/fraser-valley-highway1