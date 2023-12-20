Kuamoo Road in Wailua reduced to single lane

Main, News Posted on Dec 20, 2023 in Highways News

LĪHUʻE, Hawaiʻi – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) is closing the mauka/west-bound lane of Kuamoʻo Road (Route 580) in the vicinity of the ʻOpaekaʻa Falls Scenic Lookout in Wailua due to instability of the slope beneath the road. The closure will be in effect immediately and will be in place until further notice.

Travel in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control in the single remaining lane. Highway users are urged to use caution and avoid the area if possible.

Status of the slope beneath Kuamoʻo Road will be updated after geotechnical review.

