Sports Law Expert Podcast Features Dr. Ellen Staurowsky, an Expert on Title IX, and Other Social Justice Issues

Dr. Ellen Staurowsky Holt Hackney Hackney Publications

Staurowsky is a full professor in sports media in the Roy H. Park School of Communications at Ithaca College as well as Editor-in-Chief of Title IX Alert.

Ellen has been the conscience of collegiate athletics in many ways. She has been instrumental in affecting change, especially when it comes to gender equity and other social justice issues.” — Holt Hackney, Publisher of Hackney Publications