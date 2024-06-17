ADV Webinar: Every Database Is Multi-Modal – What Does This Mean to an Enterprise?

Download the slides here>>

Today’s enterprises have an unprecedented variety of data store choices to meet the needs of their varied workloads. Because there is no one size fits all when it comes to data stores, this can lead to confusion and chaos.

Enterprises have many needs for databases, including cache, operational, data warehouse, master data, ERP, analytical, graph data, data lake, and time series data. In most cases, regardless of enterprise agreements, it is advantageous to seek out the best fit for each distinct workload. Spending time making a smart determination up front can lead to the best price-performance and capability results.

But what if price-performant offerings for adjacent workloads in an enterprise have materialized?

A multi-modal database is a database that can store, manage, and query data in multiple models, such as relational, document-oriented, key-value, graph (triplestore), column store, and potentially enterprise cache data.

An enterprise may find reduced overhead and other synergies from choosing a single vendor for these workloads. Many enterprises are already doing this, and we believe they are better off with this approach, as long as the selected offering and its implementation meet the key criteria outlined in this webinar.

Join us for the key criteria and emerging technologies that IT decision makers should evaluate when choosing a multi-modal solution.

William McKnight

President, McKnight Consulting Group

William McKnight has advised many of the world’s best-known organizations. His strategies form the information management plan for leading companies in numerous industries. He is a prolific author and a popular keynote speaker and trainer. He has performed dozens of benchmarks on leading database, data lake, streaming, and data integration products. William is the #1 global influencer in data warehousing and master data management, and he leads McKnight Consulting Group, which has twice placed on the Inc. 5000 list.

