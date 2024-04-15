ADV Webinar: Architecting a Modern Data Platform

Download the slides here>>

About the Webinar

Organizations require a comprehensive enterprise data cloud platform to modernize applications and utilize machine learning. This research-based session will discuss the components of modern enterprise data stacks, such as dedicated compute, storage, data integration, and streaming, and focus on total cost of ownership. The infrastructure alone for a modern data platform will be a significant cost, so decisions must be made with care.

The webinar will discuss emerging data architecture practices, such as data mesh, data fabric, data lakehouse, and data cloud, which are essential for modernizing applications and addressing data and analytic challenges. By integrating these practices into the environment, organizations can better architect their data platform and achieve the highest return in the coming years.

About the Speaker

William McKnight

President, McKnight Consulting Group

William McKnight has advised many of the world’s best-known organizations. His strategies form the information management plan for leading companies in numerous industries. He is a prolific author and a popular keynote speaker and trainer. He has performed dozens of benchmarks on leading database, data lake, streaming, and data integration products. William is the #1 global influencer in data warehousing and master data management, and he leads McKnight Consulting Group, which has twice placed on the Inc. 5000 list.

