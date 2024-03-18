Submit Release
ADV Webinar: Choosing Your Provider for Implementing a Data Fabric

About the Webinar

The principle underlying data fabric designs is the loose connection of data in platforms with the applications that require it. When one platform, like AWS, supervises data ingestion while another, like Azure, is in charge of data transformation and consumption, it’s an illustration of a data fabric architecture. Then a third provider, like IBM, might offer analytical services. These settings are connected by the data fabric architecture to produce a single view of the data.

The data fabric enables data professionals to easily distribute mission-critical business data, with business context and logic preserved, across the data landscape. You want to select the best tools to support your data fabric.

In this webinar, we will compare data fabric platforms and share criteria used in a series of tests that highlight their degree of automation, ease of set-up, documentation, data governance, vendor responsiveness, and data movement.

About the Speaker

William McKnight

President, McKnight Consulting Group

William McKnight has advised many of the world’s best-known organizations. His strategies form the information management plan for leading companies in numerous industries. He is a prolific author and a popular keynote speaker and trainer. He has performed dozens of benchmarks on leading database, data lake, streaming, and data integration products. William is the #1 global influencer in data warehousing and master data management, and he leads McKnight Consulting Group, which has twice placed on the Inc. 5000 list.

This presentation is brought to you in partnership with:

