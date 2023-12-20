Holiday Scams Unwrapped: Attorney General Ford Reminds Nevadans to Exercise Caution During the Holidays by Navigating New Trends

Carson City, NV – Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford cautions consumers to stay observant during the holiday season and during Identity Theft Protection Awareness month this December.

“Consumer scams, particularly during the holidays, are alarming. Some of the top holiday scams include online shopping and gift card scams. Now, new types of scams have developed under the guise of artificial intelligence (AI), and the common use of QR codes,” said AG Ford. “During the holidays, scammers take advantage of new technological trends to use more schemes and tactics to steal consumers’ identities and money.”

The Office of the Nevada Attorney General’s Bureau of Consumer Protection advises Nevadans to protect their money and identities this holiday season by providing examples of the latest scams; explaining how the scheme works; and offering tips on how protect yourself from becoming a victim.

Online shopping scams: Something you’ve ordered shows up different than advertised? Or damaged? Or never comes at all?

Scammers often pose as real companies online — or make up fake companies — to try to get your money or personal information. Scammers may post fake ads on social media or other websites, and even use a real company’s logo to try to seem legitimate.

Tips: Use a credit card to make purchases and dispute any issues directly with your provider. Before buying, search the company's name with "scam" or "fraud" to check for reported issues. Keep records of company details and receipts, and make sure to ensure timely shipment or refund.

Gift card tampering scam: Imagine buying a gift card for a friend, only to discover later that it has no balance. Scammers tamper with openly displayed cards in stores by recording numbers and PINs and then putting the cards back for unsuspecting customers to purchase. Scammers monitor the store's website and upload card balances to their profile. When an activated card is purchased, scammers drain the balance instantly.

Tips: Inspect cards for tampering before purchasing or buy gift cards online. Never share card numbers or PINs, even with friends or family. Don’t forget to keep receipts and take pictures of the front and back of the cards and use them to report if the gift card is scammed.

Voice and video cloning using Artificial Intelligence (AI): Picture this scenario – a call from a seemingly distressed loved one in urgent need of financial help. It might sound like a genuine plea, but it could be a voice cloning scam using AI.

Artificial intelligence is no longer a distant concept – it's real and present. Scammers can clone voices using a short audio clip obtained from online content and a voice-cloning program.

Tips: Don't solely rely on the voice, as scammers can replicate it. Verify the story by calling the person using a known phone number. If unreachable, contact them through a trusted family member or friend. Establish code words with close family members.

Limit personal information on social media and avoid sharing it over the phone without proper verification.

Scammers hide harmful links in QR codes to steal personal information: Defrauders are concealing harmful links in QR codes, putting your personal information at risk.

According to the FTC, scammers cover parking meter QR codes or send deceptive QR codes by text or email, creating a fake urgency to make you scan. The QR code may lead to a deceptive site or install malware, stealing your information.

Tips: Closely inspect QR codes in unexpected places and check the URL for legitimacy. Don't scan unexpected QR codes, especially if urgent, and be sure to verify genuineness through known contact methods. Safeguard your phone and accounts, update your phone's OS and use strong passwords with multi-factor authentication.

If you believe you have been a victim of a scam, you can file a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission and the Office of the Nevada Attorney General. You can also file a police report with local law enforcement. Include as much information as possible with your complaint.

