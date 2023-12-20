PMA: BP140143
Device Generic Name: Pathogen Reduction System for Platelets
Tradename: INTERCEPT® Blood System for Platelets
Manufacturer: Cerus Corporation
Indications:

  • Intended to be used for ex vivo preparation of apheresis platelet components in order to reduce the risk of transfusion-transmitted infection (TTI) including sepsis, and to potentially reduce the risk of transfusion-associated graft versus host disease (TA-GVHD).

Approval Date: December 18, 2014

