Senator Jay Costa Announces Over 1 Million in Arts Funding for the 43rd District

PITTSBURGH, PA – December 20, 2023 − Today, Senator Jay Costa announces $1,048,567 in CFA Arts and Culture Grants benefiting the 43rd senatorial district.

“As a co-chair of the bipartisan, bicameral Arts and Culture caucus, I am extremely delighted to be delivering the funding that allows folks to keep creating the artwork and performances that define our culture,” said Senator Costa. “With these dollars, our artists and aspiring artists will have the support they need to grow their practices and contribute to the continued development of a vibrant creative ecosystem in Allegheny County and beyond. I look forward to personally patronizing these places as they invite the public to enjoy their work.”

By category, the recipients of these grant dollars in the 43rd district are as follows.

Arts Organizations:

Autumn House Press was awarded $10,948 from the COVID-19 ARPA PA Arts and Culture Recovery Program for operating expenses for the Arts Organization located in Pittsburgh City, Allegheny County.

from the COVID-19 ARPA PA Arts and Culture Recovery Program for operating expenses for the Arts Organization located in Pittsburgh City, Allegheny County. Community Theater Project Corporation dba Kelly Strayhorn Theater (KST) was awarded $36,466 from the COVID 19- ARPA PA Arts and Culture Recovery Program for new programs and marketing for the Arts Organization located in Pittsburgh City, Allegheny County.

the COVID 19- ARPA PA Arts and Culture Recovery Program for new programs and marketing for the Arts Organization located in Pittsburgh City, Allegheny County. Guardians of Sound Inc . was awarded $10,000 from the COVID-19 ARPA PA Arts and Culture Recovery Program to offset operating costs for the Arts Organization located in Pittsburgh City, Allegheny County.

. from the COVID-19 ARPA PA Arts and Culture Recovery Program to offset operating costs for the Arts Organization located in Pittsburgh City, Allegheny County. Pittsburgh Glass Center, Inc . was awarded $56,414 from the COVID 19- ARPA PA Arts and Culture Recovery Program for operating costs for the Arts Organization located in Pittsburgh City, Allegheny County.

. from the COVID 19- ARPA PA Arts and Culture Recovery Program for operating costs for the Arts Organization located in Pittsburgh City, Allegheny County. The Legacy Arts Project Inc. was awarded $27,186 from the COVID-19 ARPA PA Arts and Culture Recovery Program for operating expenses for the Arts Organization located in Pittsburgh City, Allegheny County.

from the COVID-19 ARPA PA Arts and Culture Recovery Program for operating expenses for the Arts Organization located in Pittsburgh City, Allegheny County. Bodiography Contemporary Ballet was awarded $10,000 from the COVID-19 ARPA PA Arts and Culture Recovery Program to fund operating costs for the Arts Organization located in Pittsburgh City, Allegheny County.

from the COVID-19 ARPA PA Arts and Culture Recovery Program to fund operating costs for the Arts Organization located in Pittsburgh City, Allegheny County. Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures was awarded $27,875 from the COVID-19 ARPA PA Arts and Culture Recovery Program for operating expenses for the Arts Organization located in Pittsburgh City, Allegheny County.

from the COVID-19 ARPA PA Arts and Culture Recovery Program for operating expenses for the Arts Organization located in Pittsburgh City, Allegheny County. Pittsburgh Filmmakers, Inc. dba Pittsburgh Center for Arts and Media was awarded $33,967 from the COVID-19 ARPA PA Arts and Culture Recovery Program to offset lost revenue and for operating expenses for the Arts Organization located in Pittsburgh City, Allegheny County.

from the COVID-19 ARPA PA Arts and Culture Recovery Program to offset lost revenue and for operating expenses for the Arts Organization located in Pittsburgh City, Allegheny County. Fine Art Miracles, Inc. was awarded $10,868 from the COVID-19 ARPA PA Arts and Culture Recovery Program to offset lost revenue for Arts Organization located in Pittsburgh City, Allegheny County.

from the COVID-19 ARPA PA Arts and Culture Recovery Program to offset lost revenue for Arts Organization located in Pittsburgh City, Allegheny County. Brew House Association was awarded $10,000 from the COVID-19 ARPA PA Arts and Culture Recovery Program for operating expenses for the Arts Organization located in Pittsburgh City, Allegheny County.

from the COVID-19 ARPA PA Arts and Culture Recovery Program for operating expenses for the Arts Organization located in Pittsburgh City, Allegheny County. Calliope House Inc. was awarded $14,269 from the COVID-19 ARPA PA Arts and Culture Recovery Program to offset lost revenue for the Arts Organization located in Pittsburgh City, Allegheny County.

from the COVID-19 ARPA PA Arts and Culture Recovery Program to offset lost revenue for the Arts Organization located in Pittsburgh City, Allegheny County. Chatham Baroque, Inc. was awarded $21,280 from the COVID-19 ARPA PA Arts and Culture Recovery Program for marketing and programming expenses for the Arts Organization located in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County.

from the COVID-19 ARPA PA Arts and Culture Recovery Program for marketing and programming expenses for the Arts Organization located in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County. Open Up Pittsburgh was awarded $10,000 from the COVID-19 ARPA PA Arts and Culture Recovery Program for operating and marketing expenses for the Arts Organization located in Pittsburgh City, Allegheny County.

from the COVID-19 ARPA PA Arts and Culture Recovery Program for operating and marketing expenses for the Arts Organization located in Pittsburgh City, Allegheny County. Film Pittsburgh was awarded $25,424 from the COVID-19 ARPA PA Arts and Culture Recovery Program for establishing new programs and marketing for the Arts Organization located in Pittsburgh City, Allegheny County.

from the COVID-19 ARPA PA Arts and Culture Recovery Program for establishing new programs and marketing for the Arts Organization located in Pittsburgh City, Allegheny County. Squonk Opera, Inc. was awarded $22,977 from the COVID-19 ARPA PA Arts and Culture Recovery Program funds for operating expenses for the Arts Organization located in Pittsburgh City, Allegheny County.

from the COVID-19 ARPA PA Arts and Culture Recovery Program funds for operating expenses for the Arts Organization located in Pittsburgh City, Allegheny County. Protohaven was awarded $18,881 from the COVID-19 ARPA PA Arts and Culture Recovery Program for operating expenses for the Art Organization located in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County.

from the COVID-19 ARPA PA Arts and Culture Recovery Program for operating expenses for the Art Organization located in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County. Dreams of Hope was awarded $15,405 from the COVID-19 ARPA PA Arts and Culture Recovery Program for operating, marketing and programming expenses for the Arts Organization located in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County.

from the COVID-19 ARPA PA Arts and Culture Recovery Program for operating, marketing and programming expenses for the Arts Organization located in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County. Radiant Hall Studios was awarded $19,452 from the COVID-19 ARPA PA Arts and Culture Recovery Program for marketing expenses for the Art Organization located in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County.

Performing Arts Organizations

Pittsburgh Playwrights Theatre Company was awarded $14,600 from the COVID-19 ARPA PA Arts and Culture Recovery Program to cover operating costs for the Performing Arts Organization located in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County.

from the COVID-19 ARPA PA Arts and Culture Recovery Program to cover operating costs for the Performing Arts Organization located in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County. Center of Life was awarded $62,805 from the COVID-19 ARPA PA Arts and Culture Recovery Program to offset lost revenue for the Performing Arts Organization located in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County.

from the COVID-19 ARPA PA Arts and Culture Recovery Program to offset lost revenue for the Performing Arts Organization located in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County. Pittsburgh Public Theater Corporation was awarded $78,997 from the COVID-19 ARPA PA Arts and Culture Recovery Program to offset lost revenue for the Performing Arts Organization located in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County.

from the COVID-19 ARPA PA Arts and Culture Recovery Program to offset lost revenue for the Performing Arts Organization located in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County. The City Theatre Company, Inc. was awarded $70,811 from the COVID-19 ARPA PA Arts and Culture Recovery Program to offset operating expenses for the Performing Arts Organization located in Pittsburgh City, Allegheny County.

from the COVID-19 ARPA PA Arts and Culture Recovery Program to offset operating expenses for the Performing Arts Organization located in Pittsburgh City, Allegheny County. River City Brass Band dba River City Brass was awarded $32,650 from the COVID-19 ARPA PA Arts and Culture Recovery Program for new marketing and program costs for the Performing Arts Organization located in Pittsburgh City, Allegheny County.

Art Museum

The Carnegie Museum of Art was awarded $95,000 from the COVID-19 ARPA PA Arts and Culture Recovery Program to fund operating costs for the Art Museum located in Pittsburgh City, Allegheny County.

Natural History Museum

Carnegie Institute (Carnegie Museum of Natural History) was awarded $95,000 from the COVID-19 Arts and Culture Recovery Program to assist in funding operation costs for the Natural History Museum located in Pittsburgh City, Allegheny County.

General Museum with at least two equally significant disciplines

Frick Art & Historical Center, Inc. dba The Frick Pittsburgh was awarded $95,000 from the COVID-19 ARPA PA Arts and Culture Recovery Program for operating costs and establishing new programs and marketing for the General Museum located in Pittsburgh City, Allegheny County.

Culture Organization

Pittsburgh Irish Festival, Inc. was awarded $27,292 from the COVID-19 ARPA Arts and Culture Recovery Program for operating expenses for the Culture Organization located in Swissvale Borough, Allegheny County.

Public Gardens

Pittsburgh Park Conservancy was awarded $95,000 from the COVID-19 ARPA PA Arts and Culture Program to fund operating costs for the Public Garden located in Pittsburgh City, Allegheny County.

The COVID-19 ARPA PA Arts and Culture Recovery Program (PACR) was created to provide grants to nonprofit arts and culture organizations, local arts and culture districts and arts and culture professionals located in the Commonwealth to ensure the stability and recovery of the Commonwealth’s arts and culture sector from the COVID-19 pandemic. Learn more about this program on the Department of Community and Economic Development website.

Learn more about the Pennsylvania Arts and Culture Caucus on their website.

#####