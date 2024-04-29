DAS Webinar: How Do Data Governance and Data Architecture Support Each Other?

Download the slides here>>

About the Webinar

The definition of Data Governance can vary, depending on the audience. To many, Data Governance consists of committees and stewardship roles. To others, it focuses on technical Data Management and controls. Holistic Data Governance combines both of these aspects, and a robust Data Architecture can be the “glue” that binds business and IT governance together. Join this webinar



About the Speaker

Donna Burbank

Managing Director, Global Data Strategy, Ltd

Donna Burbank is a recognized industry expert in information management with over 20 years of experience helping organizations enrich their business opportunities through data and information. She currently is the Managing Director of Global Data Strategy Ltd, where she assists organizations around the globe in driving value from their data. She has worked with dozens of Fortune 500 companies worldwide in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa and speaks regularly at industry conferences. She has co-authored several books on data management and is a regular contributor to industry publications. She can be reached at donna.burbank@globaldatastrategy.com and you can follow her on Twitter @donnaburbank.

This webinar is brought to you in partnership with: