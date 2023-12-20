Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,296 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 445,218 in the last 365 days.

Mar 28 DAS Webinar: Master Data Management – Aligning Data, Process, and Governance

DATE: March 28, 2024 TIME: 2 PM Eastern / 11 AM Pacific PRICE: Free to all attendees About the Webinar Master data management (MDM) provides organizations with an accurate and comprehensive view of their business-critical data such as customers, products, vendors, and more. While mastering these key data areas can be a complex task, the value […]

The post Mar 28 DAS Webinar: Master Data Management – Aligning Data, Process, and Governance appeared first on DATAVERSITY.

You just read:

Mar 28 DAS Webinar: Master Data Management – Aligning Data, Process, and Governance

Distribution channels: IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more