DATE: March 28, 2024 TIME: 2 PM Eastern / 11 AM Pacific PRICE: Free to all attendees About the Webinar Master data management (MDM) provides organizations with an accurate and comprehensive view of their business-critical data such as customers, products, vendors, and more. While mastering these key data areas can be a complex task, the value […]

The post Mar 28 DAS Webinar: Master Data Management – Aligning Data, Process, and Governance appeared first on DATAVERSITY.