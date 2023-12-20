Submit Release
Dec 21 RWDG Webinar: Why is Governing Data Quality So Hard?

DATE: December 21, 2023 TIME: 2 PM Eastern / 11 AM Pacific PRICE: Free to all attendees About the Webinar Data Quality is a challenge to govern yet Data Quality is where many organizations focus their initial deployments of their Data Governance programs. One of the reasons governing Data Quality is difficult is the number of […]

