Dec 21 RWDG Webinar: Why is Governing Data Quality So Hard?

DATE: December 21, 2023 TIME: 2 PM Eastern / 11 AM Pacific PRICE: Free to all attendees About the Webinar Data Quality is a challenge to govern yet Data Quality is where many organizations focus their initial deployments of their Data Governance programs. One of the reasons governing Data Quality is difficult is the number of […]
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.