Jan 18 RWDG Webinar: Data Governance and Data Management Untangled

DATE: January 18, 2024 TIME: 2 PM Eastern / 11 AM Pacific PRICE: Free to all attendees About the Webinar Are you confused about how Data Governance and Data Management complement and … complicate … each other? Don’t miss this opportunity to untangle the intricacies of Data Governance and Data Management and equip yourself with the […]

