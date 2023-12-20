DATE: January 9, 2024 TIME: 2 PM Eastern / 11 AM Pacific PRICE: Free to all attendees About the Webinar Too often I hear the question “Can you help me with our data strategy?” Unfortunately, for most, this is the wrong request because it focuses on the least valuable component: the data strategy itself. A […]

The post Jan 9 Data-Ed Webinar: Data Strategy Best Practices appeared first on DATAVERSITY.