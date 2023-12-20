Request for Supplier Qualification Released for Addiction Treatment Spaces

CANADA, December 21 - Released on December 20, 2023

The Government of Saskatchewan is advancing its commitment to add 500 addiction treatment spaces across the province with a Request for Supplier Qualification (RFSQ) for approximately 250 more spaces.

The intent of the RFSQ is to gather information and create a list of service providers who would be pre-qualified to provide addiction treatment services. These services include withdrawal management, including mobile/home-based services, inpatient addiction treatment, and transitional or recovery support (such as pre and post beds, or second-stage sober living).

"Doubling addictions treatment capacity across the province is a key pillar of our new Action Plan for Mental Health and Addictions," Mental Health and Addictions Minister Tim McLeod said. "Our goal is to get more people the help that they need to overcome addiction and live healthy lives in recovery."

The RFSQ will evaluate submissions based on their competencies and credentials, such as skills and experience, local knowledge, treatment approach, and quality assurance. The pre-qualified list will then be used to procure addiction treatment spaces.

Recent expansions of addiction treatment spaces include 26 post-treatment spaces at St. Joseph’s Addiction Recovery Centre in Estevan, 18 intensive outpatient treatment spaces at Possibilities Recovery Centre in Saskatoon, 36 virtual treatment spaces through EHN Canada available to residents across the province, and 14 inpatient treatment spaces at the former Drumming Hill Youth Centre facility in North Battleford, with more announcements to come in the weeks and months ahead.

The Ministry of Health currently funds 553 withdrawal management, inpatient treatment, intensive outpatient treatment and transitional support (pre and post) spaces across the province, operated by the Saskatchewan Health Authority and other partner organizations.

Additional details relating to process, timelines, and other relevant information can be found at www.sasktenders.ca.

The RFSQ will close February 9, 2024.

-30-

