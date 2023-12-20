Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,304 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 445,221 in the last 365 days.

Jan 4 EEDL Webinar: A Fresh Look at Data Literacy in 2024

DATE: January 4, 2024 TIME: 2 PM Eastern / 11 AM Pacific PRICE: Free to all attendees About the Webinar Where are companies headed in 2024? As we ring in the new year, it’s time to look forward and examine the wide landscape that is data literacy. What do literacy leaders foresee as the main […]

The post Jan 4 EEDL Webinar: A Fresh Look at Data Literacy in 2024 appeared first on DATAVERSITY.

You just read:

Jan 4 EEDL Webinar: A Fresh Look at Data Literacy in 2024

Distribution channels: IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more