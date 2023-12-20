CSL and Adbri Partner to Build First Fully Electric Battery Capable Self-Unloading Ship

MONTREAL, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The CSL Group (“CSL”), a global leader in responsible marine transportation services, is excited to announce a 20-year strategic partnership with Adelaide Brighton Cement Ltd. (“Adbri”) to build and operate the world’s first fully electric battery capable self-unloading vessel.



The custom-designed ship will replace Adbri’s Accolade II and will support the company's limestone operations in South Australia with a focus on enhanced efficiency and environmental responsibility. The ship will carry up to 2.7 million tonnes of limestone per year, which represents a 35% increase over the existing vessel’s carrying capacity.

“Developed in line with CSL and Adbri’s shared decarbonization vision, this groundbreaking vessel will initially run on a hybrid diesel and battery system, replacing 25% of diesel with electric power and lowering Scope 1 emissions by 40% compared to Accolade II,” explains Louis Martel, CSL President and CEO. “By 2031, we aim to run the ship entirely on electric power, further reducing Scope 1 emissions to less than 10%.”

The design of the 11,000 DWT self-loading and self-discharging bulk carrier has been optimised to provide a fully integrated limestone supply chain for Adbri. The hybrid diesel-electric propulsion system combined with one of the most advanced battery installations on a bulk carrier globally provides a pathway to decarbonise shipping operations. Approximately 50% of the vessel’s energy requirements will be provided by a combination of shore power and battery energy storage, with plans to install sufficient batteries in the future to allow 100% electric operations.

“Adbri is excited to have one of the world’s first 100% battery electric capable cargo vessels as our limestone carrier,” said Mark Irwin, Adbri Chief Executive Officer. “The new vessel, owned and operated by CSL, will support Adbri to increase cement volumes at Birkenhead, while also supporting the production of lower carbon products such as EvoCem™ that uses limestone as a clinker substitute.”

Construction of the new vessel will begin in 2024 and delivery is expected in early 2026.

The CSL Group is a world class provider of complex marine solutions and the largest owner and operator of self-unloading ships in the world. Headquartered in Montreal with operations throughout the Americas, Australia, Europe and Africa, CSL delivers millions of tonnes of cargo annually for customers in the construction, steel, energy and agri-food sectors.

MEDIA CONTACT

Brigitte Hébert, Director, Communications

514-982-3854 | brigitte.hebert@cslships.com

An image accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5d476b7c-c3ab-49bb-9f7c-ba44bbf6a4fc