Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,313 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 445,224 in the last 365 days.

Poland and EU offer energy efficiency support to Moldovan entrepreneurs 

On 19 November, representatives of the Polish bank, Banca Gospodarstwa Krajowego (BGK), and the Ministry of Economic Development and Digitalisation of the Republic of Moldova signed a loan agreement worth €5 million. 

The loan will be supplemented by a grant offered by the European Union, worth approximately €1.6 million. Thus, micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises from the Republic of Moldova will be able to access funds for projects in the field of energy efficiency.

The EU grant will help to reduce the interest rate on the loan for Moldova. The EU also provides a technical assistance grant to help complete a loan application or energy audit.

“Support for the development of entrepreneurship and SMEs is at the heart of the EU’s integrated approach to the development of the private sector in Moldova and is also a flagship initiative for Moldova under the European Investment Plan for the Eastern Partnership,” said Jānis Mažeiks, the Ambassador of the European Union to the Republic of Moldova. “I am particularly glad that BGK has joined the club of European financial institutions operating in Moldova. Together we are making Moldova’s economy more competitive, more inclusive and more sustainable.”

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

Poland and EU offer energy efficiency support to Moldovan entrepreneurs 

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more