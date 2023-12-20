Poland and EU offer energy efficiency support to Moldovan entrepreneurs 

On 19 November, representatives of the Polish bank, Banca Gospodarstwa Krajowego (BGK), and the Ministry of Economic Development and Digitalisation of the Republic of Moldova signed a loan agreement worth €5 million.

The loan will be supplemented by a grant offered by the European Union, worth approximately €1.6 million. Thus, micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises from the Republic of Moldova will be able to access funds for projects in the field of energy efficiency.

The EU grant will help to reduce the interest rate on the loan for Moldova. The EU also provides a technical assistance grant to help complete a loan application or energy audit.

“Support for the development of entrepreneurship and SMEs is at the heart of the EU’s integrated approach to the development of the private sector in Moldova and is also a flagship initiative for Moldova under the European Investment Plan for the Eastern Partnership,” said Jānis Mažeiks, the Ambassador of the European Union to the Republic of Moldova. “I am particularly glad that BGK has joined the club of European financial institutions operating in Moldova. Together we are making Moldova’s economy more competitive, more inclusive and more sustainable.”

