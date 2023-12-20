Launch of the Geospatial Innovation Awards 2024

Geovation, Ordnance Survey’s (OS) award-winning open innovation hub, has opened nominations for round two of its Geospatial Innovation Awards to showcase the best in geospatial innovation and the impact it has on people, places and planet.

The 2024 awards, which are open to international entries, build on the success of the inaugural awards earlier this year which saw nearly 100 entries spanning 26 countries. They demonstrated how geospatial innovation is shaping the world around us and delivering sustainable development for the future. Geovation are looking for applicants from around the world who are paving the way in the geospatial industry.

David Henderson, Chief Geospatial Officer for Ordnance Survey, compered the awards ceremony in June this year. He said:

“Geospatial innovation is shaping the world around us. I was incredibly impressed by the range of international nominations at the first awards – a testament to both large and small scale innovation and a clear demonstration of the positive impact that geospatial data and technology is having on our world. At Ordnance Survey, it’s essential to stay at the forefront of innovation, yet we grow collectively in strength by collaborating and being inspired by the work of others. I can’t wait to see how the future of our industry is shaping up through this year’s awards.”

Geovation is looking for start-ups, as well as larger companies, working on specific projects in the geospatial industry to apply. Individuals can nominate themselves, their company or someone they think deserves to be recognised. The nominations will be judged by an independent judging panel composed of experts from the geospatial industry.

The 2024 categories are:

Cities of the future: showcasing the solutions that help build the cities and communities of tomorrow.

showcasing the solutions that help build the cities and communities of tomorrow. Nature and environment: rewarding development that helps preserve and protect the environment around us.

rewarding development that helps preserve and protect the environment around us. Protection of life: highlighting solutions which help protect the safety and security of people, communities and countries.

highlighting solutions which help protect the safety and security of people, communities and countries. Contribution to diversity: recognising efforts in broadening diversity in the geospatial innovation sector.

recognising efforts in broadening diversity in the geospatial innovation sector. Scottish geospatial technology: recognising Scottish projects and tech innovations that generate outstanding results from using geospatial solutions

The fifth category, focusing on Scottish geospatial technology, is a new addition, and is sponsored by Geovation Scotland, a collaboration between Registers of Scotland, and Ordnance Survey.

Lyndsey Dougan, Registers of Scotland’s Head of Innovation & Geovation Scotland said:

“Geovation Scotland is delighted to sponsor a brand new award celebrating outstanding geospatial innovations working in the Scottish market. With a growing number of geospatial technology companies making a significant impact in Scotland, we look forward to seeing some excellent nominations for the Scottish Geospatial Technology Award.”

To apply, visit www.geovation.uk/awards. Entries are free and will be open until 15 April 2024, with the awards ceremony taking place in person and online on Thursday 13 June 2024. Judges will be announced on the Geovation website in due course.





