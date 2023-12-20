Submit Release
Beacon spreads Holiday cheer at Bel Air Children’s Home

On Tuesday, 12th December 2023, The Beacon Insurance Company Ltd. brought the magic of the season to the Bel Air Children’s Home by surprising the resident children with a visit from Santa Claus himself, who showed up bearing gifts for each child. In keeping with the holiday spirit as well, Beacon presented a Christmas food hamper to further enhance the home’s festive atmosphere.

Molly Roberts, Branch Manager at Beacon Grenada, expressed her delight, stating, “At Beacon, supporting the communities we serve is at the core of our values. Bringing joy to the children at Bel Air Children’s Home during this festive season is immensely rewarding for us. Witnessing their happiness and smiles is truly heartwarming.”

Ms. Lisa Charles, Manager of the Bel Air Children’s Home, conveyed her gratitude, saying, “We extend our heartfelt thanks to Beacon for their kindness and generosity. The visit from Santa Claus and the thoughtful gifts have brought great joy to our children. It’s gestures like these that create unforgettable memories for our children.”

Beacon’s ongoing commitment to positively impact and uphold the communities in which they operate is the driving force behind these gestures and represents the central theme of their CSR activities. Notably, the company also made contributions to the Father Hilarion Cheshire Home for the elderly and earlier this year to the Calliste Government Primary School, so they seem to be doing their best to spread some joy.

