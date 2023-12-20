Belmont Estate and the University of Edinburgh – Community Heritage Project

McIntosh amongst others are evidence of some Scottish influence. However, there is little information on the history and impact of the Scottish people on the island. Our hope is to establish a local and later international model for Caribbean research and heritage, fostering a space for knowledge expansion among Grenadians, communities, students, schools, and visitors. Committed to presenting a comprehensive historical narrative, Belmont Estate plans to integrate newfound knowledge into detailed educational tours and programs for local communities, students, and visitors.

Belmont Estate’s Scottish History

Belmont Estate’s rich history began in 1763 when John Aitcheson Jr. from Scotland acquired it after the island shifted from French to British rule. Aitcheson Jr. played an active role in Grenada’s affairs, leaving a lasting impact. After his passing, the estate changed hands, surviving French control in 1779. Aitcheson Sr., an absentee landlord, leased Belmont Estate to Alexander Campbell in 1770.

In 1780, Aitcheson Sr. moved from Scotland to Grenada, where he passed away, leaving Belmont Estate to his daughter Bethia. The estate, valued at £21,183.00, included assets like slaves and a sugar mill. Remnants of this era endure in the estate’s ruins.

Post-Aitcheson, Belmont Estate was owned by Robert Alexander Houston and later the Houston family for over 170 years. In 1944, Norbert and Lyris Nyack acquired the estate, preserving its legacy. Today, Belmont Estate stands as a testament to Grenadian and Scottish heritage, echoing through time in the care of the Nyack family.

Call for Student Involvement

In closing, Belmont Estate’s journey to unearth its rich heritage, in collaboration with the University of Edinburgh, has illuminated the past and laid the foundation for an inclusive and enlightening future. As we stride confidently into this transformative narrative, we extend an open invitation to students passionate about history and archaeology to join us in this profound exploration. Opportunities for internships and research positions await, promising a dynamic engagement with Grenada’s history. Together, let’s forge a path of discovery, learning, and shared understanding, ensuring that the echoes of Belmont Estate’s legacy resonate for generations to come. Embrace the opportunity to be part of this narrative, where history unfolds and knowledge blossoms.