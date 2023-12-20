Indo-Grenadian businessman honoured by King Charles III

Mr Gita Kishore Kumar Pasupuleti a well known and successful businessman in Grenville was recognized in the 2023 King’s Birthday Honours List.

Born August 10th 1960 in the town of Tenali, Guntur district, Andhra Pradesh, India Mr Kumar entered a humble family of eight siblings. Heavily influenced and encouraged by his late father, Mr Pasupuleti Veeraswamy Naidu, an Indian Freedom Fighter during British Colonial Rule in India, Mr Kumar moved to Hyderabad and gained a Bachelor in Life Sciences at the esteemed Nizam College, Osmania University.

Fueled by ambition and a quest for opportunity, Mr Kumar set sail for Grenada and by 1984 had established a chain of very successful shops in Grenville; Kumar Departmental Stores. His resilience and dedication to excellence was honoured on 2nd November, 2023 with the King’s MBE (member of the order of the British Empire) award in the United Kingdom. This accolade echoed the triumphs of an extraordinary journey sculpted by determination and unwavering hope.

In response to the esteemed award Mr Kumar stated:

I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the people and Government of Grenada, especially to the esteemed Prime Minister and Cabinet ministers, for honoring me with the nomination for the MBE (Member of the British Empire) award in Business.

The recognition bestowed upon me is an incredible honor and a testament to the unwavering support and encouragement received from the Grenadian community and its leadership. I am deeply grateful for the trust placed in me and for the opportunity to contribute to the business landscape in ways that align with the values and aspirations of both Grenada and the United Kingdom.

This nomination serves as an inspiring milestone, encouraging me to continue my commitment to excellence, innovation, and meaningful contributions to the realm of business. The support I’ve received from all corners has been truly extraordinary, and I am indebted to each individual and institution that has played a role in this journey.

Thank you once again for your overwhelming love, encouragement, and support. I am honoured and humbled by this nomination and pledge to continue striving for excellence while representing the shared values of both nations.

Shadel Nyack Compton, serving as the Honorary Consul for India to Grenada, extends her sincerest congratulations to Mr. Gita Kishore Kumar Pasupuleti. As a business owner hailing from the Grenville area, she expresses immense pride that an individual from the Indian diaspora, who has invested significantly in rural Grenada, has achieved this well-deserved King’s MBE award. This recognition not only underscores Mr. Kumar’s personal accomplishments but also highlights the positive impact of international collaboration and cross-cultural contributions in shaping Grenada’s vibrant business landscape.

Mr. Gita Kishore Kumar Pasupuleti’s recognition with the prestigious King’s MBE award stands not only as a personal triumph but also as a beacon of inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs and philanthropists. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Mr. Kumar for this well-deserved honor and express our collective pride in witnessing such an extraordinary achievement. May his success continue to illuminate the path for others, fostering a legacy of prosperity and goodwill between Grenada and Tenali, India.