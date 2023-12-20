Rotary announces schedule for Christmas at the Point Park opening and festivities

The Rotary Club of Grenada is thrilled to announce the exciting holiday schedule for Christmas at the Point, a holiday extravaganza set to enchant visitors at Quarantine Point Recreational Park. The festivities promise to bring joy and merriment to families and friends throughout the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

The holiday magic kicks off on Wednesday, December 20th, with the grand opening of “Christmas Week.” Guests are invited to experience the enchantment of Bonfire S’mores under the starry night sky. The celebration continues throughout the holiday season with special events and activities for visitors of all ages.

Event Schedule

“Christmas Week” Wednesday, Dec 20 to Tuesday, 26 Dec opens with Bonfire S’mores

Sunday, Dec 31 New Year’s Eve

Monday, Jan 1 New Year’s Day

On opening days, from 5 pm to midnight, visitors can immerse themselves in the magical Monica Benoit Wonderland of Lights while enjoying festive movies. Wednesdays will be particularly enchanting, featuring a Smores bonfire and hot chocolate night with a 100% chance of snowfall in the snow zone.

Standard admission is $10 per carload, $20 for priority parking carload, or $2 per walk-in patron with varied entrance fees for special nights with different entertainment . The Rotary Club of Grenada aims to make this holiday experience accessible to all, ensuring everyone can partake in the festive atmosphere.

In addition to the mesmerizing lights and seasonal activities, patrons can look forward to special bar offers and food features, which will be announced through the Rotary Club’s social media channels.

Santa’s Grotto, a beloved attraction, will be open for photographs, creating lasting memories for families and individuals alike. Beyond spreading holiday cheer, the Rotary Club of Grenada utilizes funds raised from Christmas at the Point to support various community projects, making this festive event a meaningful contribution to the local community.

For more information, please follow the Rotary Club of Grenada on Instagram and Facebook.

Join us at Christmas at the Point and make this holiday season a magical and unforgettable experience for the whole family.

Rotary Club of Grenada