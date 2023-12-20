Wyndham Visalia Renews Autism Training and Maintains Certified Autism Center™ Designation

Wyndham Visalia renews its Certified Autism Center™ credential helping Visalia maintain its status as a Certified Autism Destination™.

VISALIA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wyndham Visalia renews its Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) credential from the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) by completing an autism-specific training and certification process. This designation helps Visalia maintain its status as a Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD), enhancing the inclusivity and accessibility measures for autistic and sensory-sensitive travelers and their families visiting the area. The CAD designation is awarded to destinations where a variety of hospitality and recreation organizations are trained and certified to better serve autistic and sensory-sensitive guests.

“We’re excited to renew our CAC training, continuing to enhance our ability to assist autistic guests and their families,” said Wyndham Visalia general manager, Samantha Rummage-Mathias. “This training has boosted staff confidence as they are equipped with the resources to provide the best service and experience to every guest visiting the hotel.”

Wyndham Visalia encourages its staff to offer quiet areas to guests if needed, such as the patio outside the hotel cafe. As a CAC, cafe employees noted appreciation for being equipped with the knowledge to assist autistic guests and their families. The hotel has also expanded its outside food policy to enhance accessibility measures and accommodate guests’ preferences and dietary needs.

“Continuing education and staying up-to-date on the best practices and latest information is essential in creating an environment that promotes ongoing inclusivity,” states Myron Pincomb, board chairman of IBCCES. “We’re proud to continue our longstanding partnership with Wyndham Visalia to recertify them as a CAC, and we admire their dedication to creating a safe and accessible space for all guests.”

For more than 20 years, IBCCES has been a leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education, and corporate professionals around the globe. IBCCES programs include evidence-based content as well as the perspectives of autistic individuals, alongside other resources, ongoing support, and renewal requirements to ensure there is continued learning and a lasting impact.

IBCCES also manages AutismTravel.com, a free online resource for families that lists certified destinations and resources to plan their leisure experiences. Each destination listed on the site has met the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.

About IBCCES

Delivering The Global Standard for Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.

About Wyndham Visalia

The Wyndham Visalia is a 256-room hotel with newly renovated well-appointed guest rooms and suites, offers two pools (heated indoor and outdoor), a hot tub, 24 hr fitness center, 22,000 sq ft of meeting space, a complimentary business center, full-service restaurant and lounge with complimentary Wi-Fi and ample complimentary parking. Recipient of Best of Wyndham 2021 and Large Business of the Year 2019. Count on Wyndham® to give travelers what they really need out of a hotel stay: a good night’s sleep. The namesake of the world’s largest hotel company, Wyndham hotels across five continents in urban and vacation destinations help travelers discover comfort wherever they are. Wyndham Hotels are simply comfortable, balancing a gentle harmony of calming elements and chic innovation throughout its smartly detailed guest rooms, distinct dining options, and flexible meeting and event spaces. Learn more at www.wyndham.com.