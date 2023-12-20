MDC announces new conservation agent for Ray County

Body

Richmond, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has placed Claire Burch as the new conservation agent serving Ray County. A native of Lee’s Summit, Burch has lifelong experience in the outdoors and since college has worked in the conservation field.

“I grew up fishing in farm ponds and exploring the creek banks and woods on my grandparent’s farm in southern Missouri,” Burch said. “In college, I majored in biology where I learned about plant biology and animal behavior. After college, I worked as a trail crew member restoring trails out west for the Montana Conservation Corps. I also spent a summer working in Yellowstone National Park at Old Faithful as an interpretation park ranger. I enjoy fishing, hunting, hiking, wildlife photography, and any other activity spent outside.”

Burch graduated in October from MDC’s Conservation Agent Training Academy in Jefferson City. The new agents received more than 1,200 hours of training in criminal investigations, defensive tactics, firearms qualifications, and technical instruction in fish, forest, and wildlife management. Training also included courses in legal studies, communications and conducting education programs, and First Aid/First Responder and CPR certification.

“I am looking forward to getting to know the people in my community and help make a positive impact in the community as the Ray County conservation agent,” Burch said. “Some positive things I am seeing in Ray County is that the people take the time and effort to make sure they are doing things right and are not afraid to ask questions on certain conservation topics. I am happy to answer their questions and get to know the people in my community better.”

Burch can be contacted at 816-390-0327, or by email at Claire.Burch@mdc.mo.gov.