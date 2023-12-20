Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,304 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 445,206 in the last 365 days.

Bluesky partners with Sensat providing data for new visualisation tool

A new data visualisation tool designed to support civil infrastructure teams expediate access to data during the planning phase enabling more informed decision making and significant reductions in time and resources has been developed and launched.

Bluesky International and Sensat have entered into a partnership to merge rapid data collection methods and advanced visualisation capabilities, unlocking data certainty for infrastructure teams.

The benefits include the ability to access geospatial data early-on in the planning stage, often negating the requirement to conduct costly and time-intensive traditional surveys. Teams are now able to seamlessly overlay plans onto real-world contexts, ensuring decisions can be guided with the knowledge and security that they are based on accurate and current geospatial data.

Ralph Coleman, Chief Commercial Officer at Bluesky, said: “We are proud to embark on this transformative partnership with Sensat. By seamlessly integrating Bluesky’s geospatial data with Sensat’s visualisation platform, we empower civil infrastructure teams to break free from time and cost constraints of traditional survey methods. Together, we are providing a solution that accelerates data access, setting a new standard for efficiency and accuracy in the planning process.”

George Dey, Head of Partnerships at Sensat, added: “Data access is a significant challenge in civil infrastructure. Whereas before we relied on lengthy surveys, today, with state-of-the-art data capture and visualisation technologies at our fingertips, teams can make the best decisions from the get-go. Our partnership with Bluesky aligns perfectly with our shared values regarding data access. Bluesky provides the data, and we can open it up for teams to make sense of, much faster than traditional means.”

You just read:

Bluesky partners with Sensat providing data for new visualisation tool

Distribution channels: Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more