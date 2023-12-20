The local Arlington shop now carries the BERNINA 790 PRO and offers machine repair

ARLINGTON, Mass., Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The long-standing fabric store, Fabric Corner, is proud to announce its affiliation with the leading sewing, serger, and longarm manufacturer, BERNINA. Fabric Corner is now an authorized BERNINA dealer with four models on display at their Arlington, MA. location.



As an authorized BERNINA dealer, Fabric Corner can now sell and display the Swiss brand. This includes one of BERNINA’s latest cutting-edge machines, the B 790 PRO . Customers can explore this machine and others in-store or by participating in one of Fabric Corner’s classes.





“I can’t believe what we’ve been missing!” shared Richard Baltzer, service manager of Fabric Corner. “These machines do exactly what they say they’re going to do and we can’t wait for customers to come in and experience them in person through the displays and classes.”

As of this past fall, Fabric Corner now offers machine servicing and repair. Baltzer is skilled in machine repair and has specialized in BERNINA machines. Fabric Corner is located at 783 Massachusetts Avenue in Arlington, MA, and can be reached by phone at (781) 643-4040. For more information on their offerings and to shop online, visit fabriccornerinc.com .

ABOUT BERNINA

BERNINA is the world's premier manufacturer of quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting and embroidery machines, overlockers and embroidery software. Since being founded over 130 years ago, BERNINA has maintained a strong commitment to serving the creative community. This dedication threads through the Swiss precision found in every machine, the training and education available through our over 400 fully trained independent BERNINA Dealers and the endless tutorials and content shared on the BERNINA WeAllSew blog and social media channels. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year.

CONTACT: Samantha Shreve

Lola Charles Communications

samantha@lolacharlescommunications.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/47a1c83d-83b5-4230-976f-44517ed8394f