Ebike Christmas Sale - Magicycle Step Over Deer Hunting Ebike

Deer Hunting Electric Bike

ONTARIO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the holiday season approaches, Magicycle is excited to present its highly anticipated Ebike Christmas Sale. This festive promotion showcases exclusive deals on the exceptional Step Over Deer Hunting Ebike, elevating the riding experience for outdoor enthusiasts and hunting fans.

Captivating Features of the Step Over Deer Hunting Ebike:

Full Suspension System for Ultimate Comfort

The Step Over Deer sets itself apart with its advanced full suspension system, delivering an unparalleled level of comfort and control. Riders can confidently navigate challenging terrains, ensuring a smooth and enjoyable experience on every adventure.

52V 20Ah Large Battery for Extended Expeditions

Power is at the heart of the Step Over Deer, thanks to its large-capacity 52V 20Ah battery. This robust energy source ensures riders can embark on extended hunting trips without the worry of running out of power, providing the freedom to explore vast terrains. This battery brings a range up to 80 miles per charge.

1100W Powerful Motor for Effortless Conquest

Conquer diverse landscapes effortlessly with the Deer's 1100W powerful motor. From navigating hills to tackling rough terrains, this motor delivers robust performance, ensuring an exhilarating and powerful riding experience for outdoor enthusiasts.

26-inch Fat Tires for Superior Traction

Equipped with 26-inch fat tires, the Step Over Deer ensures enhanced stability and superior traction. Whether traversing mud, snow, or varied surfaces, riders can enjoy exceptional grip, making every hunting adventure safer and more enjoyable.

Advanced Safety Features for Secure Riding

Safety remains a top priority, and the Step Over Deer comes equipped with advanced safety features. Responsive brakes and high-visibility lights contribute to a secure riding experience, allowing riders to focus on the thrill of the journey.

As part of the Ebike Christmas Sale, Magicycle is delighted to offer customers an exclusive discount of $750 on the Step Over Deer Hunting Ebike plus a free cargo trailer. This limited-time opportunity allows riders to experience the thrill of riding and the adventure of hunting at an unbeatable price.

Magicycle invites customers to explore the exciting features of the Step Over Deer, view the ebike Christmas sale, and make their purchase on Magicycle's Official website.

About Magicycle

Magicycle stands as a leading brand in the electric bike industry, dedicated to providing innovative and high-quality electric bikes designed for various purposes. With a commitment to performance, design, and sustainability, Magicycle continues to redefine the ebike experience for every rider.

Ebike SUV - Magicycle Deer Full Suspension Ebike

