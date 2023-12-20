December 19, 2023

State Offices in all fourteen other counties will remain closed tomorrow

Governor Janet Mills announced that State of Maine offices in Cumberland and York counties will reopen tomorrow Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

State offices in Maine’s 14 other counties will remain closed tomorrow as closed roadways and flooding pose hazardous conditions in areas and as power restoration, debris clean-up, and infrastructure assessment and repair efforts continue.

“I continue to strongly urge Maine people in areas that are heavily impacted to not travel if possible and to heed the advice and warnings of local emergency response officials,” said Governor Mills. “We will continue to closely follow the ongoing impacts of the storm and adapt as needed, with the goal of opening more offices as appropriate and as soon as possible, to ensure that Maine State government is able to serve the needs of Maine people during this difficult time.”

Those State of Maine employees who are able and in a position to work remotely are encouraged to do so and employees who work in an office in Cumberland or York but live in a county outside of either are asked to use their best judgment on whether it is appropriate for them to travel.

Earlier today, the Governor declared a State of Civil Emergency for most Maine counties that mobilizes all State of Maine resources to assist and support response and recovery efforts and positions the State to seek Federal disaster support in the coming weeks. The 14 counties were selected to target assistance to the areas hardest hit, though the State stands ready to assist all counties in need.