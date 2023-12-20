Mathmaji Launches Its Revolutionary Japanese-style Global Math Learning App in the United States for iOS Users
Empowering Children Worldwide with Superior Japanese Math Education TechniquesSHIBUYA, TOKYO, JAPAN, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mathmaji Co., Ltd. (Headquartered in Shibuya, Tokyo, CEO: Yasu Hirose) is proud to announce the U.S. launch of its iOS version of "Mathmaji," the world's first Japanese-style global math learning app. This follows the successful Android version release on September 27, 2023, with the iOS version becoming available in the United States starting December 15, 2023.
About the Mathmaji App
"Mathmaji" integrates the Japanese approach to mathematics education, supporting children’s math learning on a global scale. The app recreates the excellence of Japanese math education by combining learning modules based on Japan's educational guidelines and AI with practice drills for better understanding and retention. Not only does it make learning fun and autonomous for children, but it also offers parents insights into their children's learning progress and comprehension levels. The current version provides over 500 questions covering mathematics from Kindergarten to Grade 2, all available for free.
Future Prospects
Mathmaji is planning to introduce a subscription-based premium service with enhanced features beyond the free version. The focus is currently on improving product fit and user retention by enriching the educational content and functionality. In the mid-term, the company aims to expand the target grades and availability regions, further assisting children worldwide in enhancing their math skills. By continually improving the quality of "Mathmaji," the company aspires to deliver Japan's renowned education to children globally, fulfilling its mission as a private sector global educational institution, offering high-quality education to people everywhere, regardless of location, age, family background, or income.
App Details
App Name: Mathmaji
Available in: United States
Compatible with: iOS version (iOS 14.0 or later), Android version (OS 10 or later)
Language: English
Store URL (App Store): https://apps.apple.com/us/app/mathmaji-math-learning/id6469683426
Store URL (Google Play): https://mathmaji.com/app/android
About Mathmaji Co., Ltd.
Mathmaji Co., Ltd. strives to create a world where everyone has equal access to educational opportunities. Under its mission as a private sector global educational institution, the company aims to provide high-quality education to people around the world, regardless of location, age, family background, or income. Leveraging digital technology, Mathmaji delivers Japan's exemplary education to children across the globe.
Company Overview
Company Name: Mathmaji Co., Ltd.
CEO: Yasu Hirose
Address: 3-1-9 Shibuya, YAZAWA Building 3F, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo
Founded: August 12, 2021
Capital: 92 million yen (including capital reserve) as of November 15, 2023
Business Description: Under the vision of "Creating a world where everyone can equally access educational opportunities," Mathmaji promotes digital education services.
Website: https://www.mathmaji.com
